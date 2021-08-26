GALVESTON
A Port of Galveston police officer died after contracting COVID-19, the port announced Thursday.
Port police Sgt. Clay Garrison, 58, of La Porte, died Wednesday.
Port officials confirmed Garrison had tested positive for COVID-19. They didn’t say whether he was vaccinated.
Garrison had worked for the port police department since 2015 as a facilities security officer and administrative sergeant. He oversaw cruise line security, dispatch, contractors, drone operations, grants and department training, according to the port.
“His passing leaves not only a void in our department but also in our hearts,” the port police department said in a statement.
“Besides being a great officer, Clay was a friend, father and husband. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”
Garrison worked as a jail deputy for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office from 1999 to 2015. He began his law enforcement career with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Funeral plans weren’t immediately announced. An online fundraiser was set up to help his wife, Kelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.