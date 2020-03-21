The coronavirus pandemic is presenting problems across all areas of life in Galveston County, around the nation and around the world. The most pressing perhaps is a national shortage of critical medical supplies.
Items such as masks, gowns and other materials needed to safeguard the health of professionals caring for patients on the front lines are in short supply and high demand.
In response, county health care workers are forced to reserve such supplies for those deemed to need them the most. That means mainly people coming in direct contact with patients who are likely to have coronavirus, said Chris Toomes, vice president of supply chain services for the University of Texas Medical Branch system. That includes people who are testing patients and working in areas with suspected cases.
“It certainly would be best if all health care workers had masks,” he said.
Medical branch hospitals were well supplied and continually replenishing their supplies, Toomes said, with contingency plans in place to start substituting some items if the need arises.
Under normal circumstances, the hospital has a small number of patients that require medical staff to dress in personal protective gear, using gowns and masks. But now that number has gone up, and hospitals across the country have burned through their reserves, Toomes said.
“Everybody’s reordering it, and a lot of folks are stockpiling it,” Toomes said. “Demand has outstripped supply right now.”
Because of the widespread nature of a pandemic, with health care professionals around the world are dealing with the same issues and needing the same material regardless of where they are, hospital systems all using the same materials at the same time, experts explain.
Usually, hospitals only order what they need because they know they can get more, said Dr. Elinda Linda Villarreal, chairwoman of the board of the Texas Medical Association and an internal medicine doctor in Edinburg, Texas.
“They have that streamlined,” Villarreal said.
But now that there’s a greater need, the normal supply isn’t enough to keep up with demand, she said.
“When you have a pandemic, you’re going to use thousands more than you would use if there wasn’t one,” Villarreal said.
Normally, the medical branch hospitals keep a stock of basic supplies, such as masks, and when that supply drops below a predetermined amount, a request will go out for another shipment, Toomes said.
“We have a certain four or five days of supplies that are in the hospital itself and then we maintain a backup stock for events like we’re having right now,” Toomes said, adding that most health care systems in the country keep 160 percent to 200 percent more supplies than needed at any given time.
COMPOUNDING THE PROBLEM
Masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment are high-burn items — meaning they’re discarded at a high rate because they can’t be reused.
People in the general public also are buying more masks for personal use. And many shipments of personal protective gear from China, where more than 80,000 people have been infected, have stopped as that country battles with its own cases, Villarreal said.
Shipments from China to the United States of supplies such as testing swabs, medical gowns and hand sanitizer have dropped since mid-February, The Associated Press reports.
In February to March last year, 52 shipping containers arrived from China with medical-grade masks; this year, only 23 containers have arrived in the same period, The Associated Press reports.
The medical branch’s supplies come from all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, the Philippines and China, Toomes said.
The passage of the Defense Production Act will help, Toomes said.
President Donald Trump invoked the Korean War-era measure Friday, allowing the government to order the private sector into producing gear that will help fight the spread of coronavirus.
At a Saturday news conference, Trump called on GM and Ford as examples of businesses that should start making needed medical equipment such as ventilators, The Associated Press reports.
The hope is that this experience will help the medical systems learn to make things better, Villarreal said.
“Not necessarily stockpile or hoard, but add that extra 10, 15 percent,” she said.
