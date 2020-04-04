The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Galveston County rose Saturday to 222, up from 136 the day before, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Saturday’s numbers include 70 cases connected to The Resort at Texas City, 1720 N. Logan St., a nursing home, where Galveston County officials ordered tests for all 146 employees and residents Thursday.
The district reported the facility had 13 positive cases early in the week, but that number rose to 83 Friday. The county only reported 82 positive cases at the facility because one of those tested lives in Harris County.
As of Saturday, 2,173 Galveston County residents had been tested locally for COVID-19, compared to 1,851 as of Thursday, the health district said.
The district began testing March 2.
Previously League City had the highest total of confirmed cases in the county, 53, but Texas City has a higher number now, 88, largely because of the nursing home outbreak and the number of positive cases there.
Of the 222 positive cases reported in the county, 48 are reported to have recovered, leaving 174 active cases. The health district reported on Saturday that of the active cases, 156, those not hospitalized, are self-quarantined.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.