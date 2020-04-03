For many people, adjusting to life in the COVID-19 shutdown involves being home with children more hours than usual.
Close quarters, loss of a regular routine, worries about health and money, boredom and fear of the unknown are abundant causes for anxiety among parents and children alike. They also can be an opportunity to learn more about how to help each other, educators and psychologists say.
Desiree Batchelor, a Dickinson Independent School District third-grade teacher, and her daughter, Ryenn, a seventh-grade student at Creekside Intermediate School in League City, have been together at home along with the rest of the family since spring break. And as COVID-19 infection numbers continue to ramp up, Batchelor has found creative ways to help Ryenn and her classroom of third-graders move through these days of uncertainty.
Ryenn spends a good amount of time each day drawing via computer using a digital app.
“I’ve encouraged her to kind of document what’s going on through her art,” Desiree said. “This is something important she’s going through that’s a part of history.”
This week, Ryenn drew an illustration paying honor to health care workers. Two patients huddle down at the bottom of the page with clouds of red virus swirling around their heads. They’re watched over by a masked nurse with two tears streaking her face.
“We talk about the virus quite a bit,” Desiree said. “They’re not really scared and neither am I, but I worry about passing the virus to other people.”
Ryenn likes being informed, she said.
“Without knowing about it, what else are you going to think about just sitting around the house?”
Teens and tweens can manage that kind of information, said University of Texas Medical Branch psychologist Jeff Temple, who’s working at home with two high-schoolers at close quarters.
“Keep it accurate," Temple said. "Give details, be genuine with them. They know if we’re not telling the truth.”
Parents should let children know that they can talk about the situation as much or as little as they want, he said.
Younger children need less information and more reassurance through regular routines and through communication that encourages them to express their feelings, Temple said.
Desiree Batchelor meets twice weekly through the conferencing app Zoom with a group of about 15 of her Jake Silbernagel Elementary third-graders and reads them a book, she said.
“This week, we read a book about a grumpy monkey,” she said. “Then we went around the circle and I asked them questions like, ‘What makes you grumpy?’ and ‘What makes you feel better?’”
“I try to get the kids to express themselves a little bit.”
Batchelor worries about the children in her class who can’t participate because they don’t have computers at home, but most of them can FaceTime with her on their parents’ smartphones, she said.
Electronic relationships may be one of the saving graces of the coronavirus crisis, Temple said. Teenagers already are skilled at managing friendships virtually and can remedy the loneliness and boredom of isolation using their phones and computers.
Parents need to manage their own anxieties and fears if they want to effectively offer comfort to their children, Temple said.
“Our kids are going to pick up on our anxieties and fears,” he said. “Don’t talk to them when you’re feeling overly anxious. Calm down your fears first, then talk.”
Younger children are less able to communicate fears but will express anxiety physically, Temple said. Some signs to look for are complaints of not feeling well — a tummy ache, a headache, a sore throat.
If a child who hasn’t wet the bed for a period of time begins bedwetting again, that could be a sign of anxiety, and a sign that the parent needs to respond to the anxiety, not the behavior.
“Older kids might snap at each other or their parents or fight more than usual,” he said.
“Don’t scold them or punish them for snapping. Understand that it’s them saying, ‘This is hard.’”
