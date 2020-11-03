Update, 7:48 p.m.
Early voting results show support for the Dickinson Independent School District bond proposition carrying 53.7 percent of the votes counted by 7:40 p.m.
The $94.2 million bond package would construct a third junior high school, renovate the transportation center and build additions to the agriculture center, in addition to other district-wide improvements.
Update, 7:47 p.m.
Rachel McAdam held a sizable lead over her three opponents in the race for the Position 4 spot on the League City Council, though not a big enough lead to avoid a runoff, while the race for the Position 5 spot looked evenly divided among three candidates, based on early voting numbers.
McAdam was leading the race for her council position with 15,859 votes, or 48.42 percent, according to early numbers. The next closest candidate is John Bowen, who received 9,238, or 28.21 percent of the total number.
But if McAdam doesn’t take at least 50 percent or more of the total vote, then the race is headed for a runoff election on Dec. 15.
Meanwhile, in the race for the Position 5 spot, Justin Hicks held a narrow lead with 12,631, or 38.24 percent, compared to Wes Chorn, who received 11,138 votes, or 33.72 percent, based on early totals. Fred Rogers, with 9,261 votes, was in third place.
Update, 7:43 p.m.
Early voting totals for the Dickinson council races show a long slog might be in store to determine who will replace outgoing Mayor Julie Masters in Dickinson, while the other races appeared close.
Jennifer Lawrence led a crowded race of four people with 2,677 votes, or 46.69 percent, according to numbers released shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. But in order for Lawrence to be declared the outright winner, she would need 50 percent or more of the total vote.
So, based on the numbers, Sean Skipworth will join her in the runoff election having finished second, with 2,114 votes, or 36.87 percent, according to complete but unofficial numbers.
H Scott Apley was leading Trey Rusk for the Position No. 1 spot on the Dickinson council, with 2,478 votes to 2,162, according to early totals.
And Louis Decker held a lead over David Westmoreland for the Position No. 5 spot, with 2,492 votes to 2,052 votes, according to early totals.
The race for the No. 2 spot also looks headed for a runoff, with Jessie Brantley narrowly ahead of Scott Shrader, with 1,870 votes to 1,513, according to early numbers. Kevin Edmonds was in third place, with 28.85 percent of the vote, or 1,372.
All of the city’s 21 proposed charter amendments, which include proposals to adopt a council-manager form of government, impose term limits on council members and create a stipend for council members, looked headed for passage, based on early totals.
Update, 7:39 p.m.
Vying to be Texas City’s first-ever Black mayor, former city commissioner Dedrick Johnson held a healthy lead over mayor pro tem Phil Roberts.
Johnson, who ran on a platform of qualified new leadership, leads over Roberts with 56.35 percent of the votes, a total of 7,183 to Roberts’ 5,563, according to the unofficial early voting results reported Tuesday night by Galveston County.
Early voting results for Texas City Commission seats were close in the unofficial early voting tallies.
Update, 7:28 p.m.
The early voting totals for the Galveston mayoral and city council races at 7:15 p.m. show the possibility of replacing every sitting council member.
With 14,984 votes cast, Roger “Bo” Quiroga carries 44.19 percent of the vote followed by Mayor pro tem Craig Brown at 38.47 percent. Brown has been acting as mayor since former Mayor Jim Yarbrough stepped down in July.
Mayoral candidates James Casey, Bill Keese and Raymond Guzman each carried less than 8 percent of the vote at 7:15 p.m.
In District 1, E.R. Johnson carried 50 percent of 1,468 votes, with 34.33 percent for former councilman Tarris Woods and 15.6 percent to Douglas Godinich. Current District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly is not running for reelection.
In District 2, William Schuster carried 38.58 percent of 1,965 votes at 7:15 p.m. Pam Bass and J. David Robertson followed his lead with 24 percent and 21 percent of the votes respectively. Norman “Bucky” Buckaloo carried 16 percent. Brown now holds the District 2 seat and is term limited for that seat.
In District 3, former city councilman Frank Maceo carried almost 50 percent of the 2,320 votes with incumbent David Collins trailing with 40 percent of the votes. Wayne Holt carried 10.47 percent of the vote at 7:15 p.m.
In District 4, Bill Quiroga carried almost 60 percent of the 1,949 votes counted at 7:15 p.m., a wide margin against incumbent Jason Hardcastle, who carried 40.5 percent of the votes.
In District 5, challenger Beau Rawlins had a slight lead over current Councilman John Paul Listowski. The men carried 38 percent and almost 37 percent, respectively, of the 2,777 votes counted at 7:15 p.m. Candidate Robert Patrick Daigle carried 25 percent of the votes.
In District 6, former councilwoman Marie Robb carried 54.8 percent of the 3,560 votes counted at 7:15 p.m. Incumbent Jackie Cole carried 45 percent of the votes.
Update, 7:20 p.m.
Early voting totals have started to be released, and early return for state, national and county candidates appear to favor Republican incumbents.
President Donald Trump received 78,805 early votes to former Vice President Joe Biden's 45,461 votes, according to unofficial results from the Galveston County Clerk's office.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Friendswood, leads Democratic challenger Adrienne Bell, 81,394 to 43,089. Weber has a 30-point lead in early results.
Incumbent state Sens. Larry Taylor and Brandon Creighton and incumbent state Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen lead in their races.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset leads his challenger, Democrat Mark Salinas, 80,164 to 42,993, according to the unofficial results.
Update, 7 p.m.
Polls in Galveston County and across Texas have begun to close. People who are still in line at 7 p.m. are still eligible to vote, provided they stay in line.
The Galveston County Clerk's Office plans to release early and absentee voting totals only after the last polling place has closed. The release of early voting total will represent most of the votes cast in the county this year.
Results from polling places with be released through the night as polling places close and ballot boxes are returned to the clerk's office in Galveston.
Welcome to The Galveston County Daily News election night live blog.
With an hour of voting left Tuesday evening, 12,971 people cast ballots at the county's 46 polling places, according to the Galveston County Clerk's Office.
That's only about half the total Election Day turnout from the 2016 election, when 23,059 people voted on the final day.
Regardless of the final Election Day turnout, voters already had set a record for the highest turnout in the county's history.
More than 137,000 people had voted early or by mail as of Friday, according to the clerk's office. That broke the turnout record set in 2016, when 124,457 people voted in the entire election.
More than 60 percent of the county's 228,482 voted before election day.
