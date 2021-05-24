TEXAS CITY
Mary Ellen and Charles T. “Chuck” Doyle have donated $1 million to College of the Mainland, officials said Monday.
“This gift is to congratulate Dr. Nichols, the board of trustees and all the students, faculty and staff at COM for the remarkable achievements you have accomplished here at COM," Charles Doyle said.
"You have invested in our future and the future of our children and our communities, and the Doyle family is delighted to stand with you as a partner in this effort," he said.
Since settling in Texas City in 1960, the couple has devoted their lives’ work to making their community a better place through a variety of civic, volunteer, business and philanthropic endeavors, the college said in a prepared statement.
Charles Doyle, who has served in a variety of leadership roles, including mayor of Texas City from 1990 to 2000, currently serves as chairman of the board of Texas First Bank as well as chairman of Texas Independent Bancshares Inc.
A staunch supporter of education, Mary Ellen Doyle has worked for years to enrich the lives of young people through her work with Texas City Independent School District’s educational foundation and such initiatives as the Mainland Youth at Risk project.
Through this gift and their decades of work, the couple hopes to inspire future generations of scholars to strive to become lifelong learners and leaders, according to the statement.
“On behalf of the Doyle Family, Mary Ellen and I present this gift of $1 million and congratulate you and your leadership on providing our communities with excellence in education,” Charles Doyle said at the ceremony Monday.
For more information about giving at College of the Mainland, visit com.edu/giving.
