GALVESTON
Search and rescue teams pulled one person from West Galveston Bay after strong winds capsized a motorboat, officials said.
Two people went into the water about 1 p.m. when the 18-foot motorboat capsized on the north side of Galveston Island near 77th Street, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
One person swam ashore and first responders pulled the other out of the water and sent a helicopter to help with the search, Davis said.
No one was injured in the accident, Davis said.
A cold north wind was blowing steady at more than 20 mph and gusting to near 30 mph when the boast capsized, according to the National Weather Service.
