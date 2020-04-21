GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District announced one new death related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, Tuesday, increasing the number of people who had died to 20, up from 19.
A woman, who was older than 90 years, died April 19, according to the health district. She had preexisting medical conditions.
The health district also announced 11 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total up to 479 from 468.
The health district also announced eight additional recoveries Tuesday. A total of 216 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, 340 more people were tested through the county's free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Texas City and Galveston — 100 in Galveston and 240 in Texas City, according to the health district. As of Tuesday, 2,411 people had been tested through free testing sites with 36 positive results and 1,764 negative results, according to the health district. Some people are still awaiting results.
The county will open a third testing site in League City today, officials said.
Testing is by appointment. People who want to be tested should call 409-978-4040 for the Texas City location, 409-978-4080 for the Galveston location and 409-356-9950 for League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.