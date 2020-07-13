GALVESTON
Officially, beaches in Galveston were closed for just one weekend.
But following the city’s Fourth of July closures, visitors still haven’t come back, and that’s bad news for businesses that sell their goods and services on or near the beach.
Many businesses that rely on beach visitors to make revenue are still recovering from shutdowns at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Fourth of July weekend closure not only hurt business again but also left business owners feeling unsure as they look toward what remains of the summer.
Losing a whole month of business when the beaches were shut down in April was tough, said Jason Worthen, the owner of Gulf Coast Water Sports, 5300 Seawall Blvd., which rents Jet Skis.
The company had to reduce staff because of the pandemic, he said.
When beaches have been open, business was good, but that seemed to drop off after closures over the Fourth of July holiday, Worthen said.
“Business has been good when we’re open,” Worthen said.
But losing a holiday weekend is hard.
Things have been quiet since the beaches closed, said Brandon Slanina, owner of Slanina’s Fishing Style. The Seawolf Park-based bait shop sells live bait to anglers who fish at the park, 100 Seawolf Pkwy.
This past weekend, the first since Independence Day, was slow and the weekdays have been even slower, he said.
“It was really dead,” Slanina said.
Slanina was counting on the holiday weekend to help make up for the month lost during the full shutdown in April, he said.
“It’s summertime right now and no one’s on the island,” Slanina said.
The city two weeks ago announced it would close beaches for the Fourth of July weekend to deter people from coming to and crowding on the island. The state ordered beaches reopened in late April after a month of closure in Galveston. The city since then had struggled to deal with large crowds of visitors.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees postponed payment collections for their vendors that work on the beach until this month, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. But the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus and the holiday beach closures mean the park board is thinking about how to move forward, she said. Rents for some vendor spots on the beach can be around $3,000, according to park board records.
Losing the Fourth of July was devastating for businesses — and not just those that operate on the beach, said Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Business hasn’t picked up again since the beach closures, Spagnola said. Even though the beach closure was temporary, many people took it as a signal that Galveston was closed for business, she said.
“They didn’t just cancel the Fourth of July weekend,” Spagnola said. “They canceled the summer and beyond.”
THE SUMMER A WASH?
Some vendors already consider the rest of the summer gone.
“When you don’t get Fourth of July, you can just wash your hands of the rest of the summer,” said Kelly Heffernan, owner of H.E.I. Beach Service, which rents beach chairs on the sand at 5200 Seawall Blvd.
Heffernan has been in business since the 1990s. Sometimes he has good years, and sometimes he has bad years, he said. This is a bad year, and he tries to save for those times, he said.
“This is just one of those years,” Heffernan said.
But things did change after the holiday weekend, said Sheryl Messer, a manager at Wings Beachwear, 529 Seawall Blvd.
“People are still coming, but they’re not coming as they should this time of year,” Messer said.
Sales were good initially after beaches opened in May, but masking rules also deterred people, Messer said.
“We should be absolutely swimming in people, and we are not,” Messer said, adding that when the beaches shut down, visitors assume Galveston is shut down, and that nothing is open.
Slanina is thinking about closing his bait shop on weekdays and only staying open for the weekends, he said.
But he’s worried about another shutdown.
That’s always going to be in the back of business owners’ minds for the rest of the summer, Worthen said, adding that the uncertainty is making people order materials and equipment with more caution.
“It’s caused us to become extremely efficient and careful with our decision making,” Worthen said.
