While students have adjusted to being away from the classroom for what might have felt like an extended spring break, area school districts have been scrambling to pull together instruction plans for teaching online, or at least at a distance, given school closings to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
On Friday, parents began picking up packets at Texas City Independent School District schools to help their children learn at home until April 10 and possibly longer.
All districts have made plans to offer remote instruction for at least two weeks. Meanwhile, district superintendents huddle by the phone every day with Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath and have a regional meeting planned for April 6 to reevaluate, hear from the state and make decisions about whether or not they will be able to reconvene on their campuses for the remainder of the school year.
All districts in the county are using their websites as the main line of communication with parents and about 80,000 students. Teachers also have been communicating with their students through videos, online chats, texts or phone calls to stay connected and get students motivated to begin learning in this new way, district representatives said.
Dickinson Independent School District on Friday afternoon sent out a video update of what the district is doing and what will happen in the weeks to come.
“The video will be pushed out on all social media and all the information will be in our newsletter that goes out to all parents’ emails,” said Tammy Dowdy, Dickinson ISD’s communications director.
Students using online learning technology in pre-K through eighth grades will have instructions posted every Friday for the work they’re expect to do the next week, Dowdy said.
For students who don’t have at-home technological capability, such as internet access or a device, packets of printed material will be available for pickup every Monday.
“We don’t have enough technology resources to be able to hand out computers to all our students,” Dowdy said.
A tech survey will be going out to parents to assess how many have technology in their homes that can be used for online learning.
On the website, www.dickinsonisd.org, Dowdy recommends parents click on a button to the right, Online and Offline Resources for Digital Learning, to find learning activities to do with their children.
The district has also been handing out resources to families during food pickup lines at schools throughout the week.
Dickinson district high school students already are plugged in to their online instruction, Dowdy said.
Travis Edwards, superintendent of the Hitchcock Independent School District, asked for patience and grace from families as teachers and administrators try to help students get through this difficult new arrangement.
“Our goal is to do as much as possible online,” Edwards said.
A technology capability survey that went out to the Hitchcock district’s 1,700 students showed that of about half those surveyed, 75 percent had a device at home that could connect to the internet and about 90 percent had Wi-Fi capability.
The district doesn’t have enough devices to loan to all students without at-home technology but will try to accommodate as many as possible, Edwards said.
Children in the Hitchcock Head Start program and all district students in pre-K through second grade will work 100 percent with written materials to be picked up in packets on Mondays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“We tried to structure it around their parents’ lunch time,” Edwards said.
Students in third to 12th grades will be set up on a Google Classroom Online Technology program if they have home technology capability. If not, packets will be available for them to pick up, also on Mondays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Students already are trained on the program, and their parents can put themselves on the class list to be able to see the work their students are doing, Edwards said.
“We want parents to know, if it’s not working for you, please let us know,” he said.
Clear Creek Independent School District reached out to all parents on Friday to let them know their learning options for the upcoming weeks. Among those are various instructional formats including CANVAS, a learning management system, Edgenuity online courses, Flipgrid interactive video and YouTube lessons as well as written Texas Learning Standards-aligned course instruction.
“Teachers also will be providing elective courses for all ages — physical education, music, art and secondary courses,” said Jenny Davenport, district spokeswoman.
“We’re working on a plan to provide internet and device access as needed, as well as technical support for students and parents in this transitional learning period,” Davenport said.
Galveston Independent School District plans to start online instruction beginning Monday. Students in grades three to 12 will use the CANVAS learning platform, online at www.gisd.org/digitallearning.
“We will provide hard-copy packets to pre-K through second-grade students and to any students who don’t have internet access,” said Billy Roberts, the district’s director of communications and marketing.
For instructions at the Santa Fe Independent School District, visit the district website at www.sfisd.org.
(1) comment
For all of you with kids at home, or you just like interesting TV, PBS channel 8 is changing up their daytime schedule to add educational material for kids of all ages. Full line up is here - https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/education/kids/schedule/
Monday's shows include NOVA, Africa's Great Civilizations, History Detectives, and The Woman in White. Tuesday, Stephen Hawking's series, Genius, kicks off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.