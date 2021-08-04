TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District has reported an average of 171 new COVID-19 cases on each of the most recent seven days — roughly the same rates as in mid-January.
Cases have been rising locally, and health officials have said most of the local cases are the more contagious delta variant. As of Wednesday, 54.6 percent of Galveston County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Unlike during previous surges, however, tourism and business activity across the county isn’t slowing down and in some ways is outpacing 2019.
Business owners and officials said they’re monitoring cases, and some are masking up again, but few are seeing significant change in economic indicators.
Tourist numbers are strong, said Mary Beth Bassett, spokeswoman for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which manages island tourism.
Hotel occupancy in July exceeded the same months in both 2020 and 2019, she said.
One group conference with about 500 people canceled, but that’s apparently not a trend, she said.
“But we predict this will be an exception and not the rule,” Bassett said.
MASKED BUT MOBILE
At Texas City gift shop Urban Gypsies, 601 Ninth Ave. N., and Karat Creations Jewelry, 811 6th St. N. in Texas City, owner Georgia Barzilay and her employees are masking up again because of the recent rise in cases.
But her customers, many of them also masked, are still coming in, she said.
“I think people are still shopping,” Barzilay said. “People want to be out. They’re so tired of the first pandemic. I don’t think this is stopping them yet.”
Parents are still signing their children up for classes at Bay Area School of Dance, 812 6th St. in Texas City, owner Sara Riske said.
“I have the biggest enrollment right now that I’ve ever had,” Riske said. “People are looking for normalcy. When I started up last year, I had a big enrollment also.”
Masks still are optional at the dance school, but Riske is asking only one parent to wait inside for each student, she said. Riske is waiting to change her COVID-19 safety protocols until she learns what the local school districts will be doing, she said.
“Right now, I’m just kind of on the fence,” Riske said.
STAFFING CHALLENGES
But there are signs the surge in COVID cases will affect the tourism economy in Galveston as companies deal with staffing complications.
Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., announced Wednesday the attraction was closing water park Palm Beach through Thursday because six employees who worked at the water park had tested positive for COVID-19, spokeswoman Jerri Hamachek said.
Of Moody Gardens’ 600 employees, 10 are active COVID cases, Hamachek said.
It’s challenging to plan staffing when several employees test positive at once, she said.
“A ticketing person can’t go step in and be a lifeguard,” Hamachek said.
The attraction will reassess later this week whether Palm Beach will open Friday, she said.
Like many other businesses in Galveston, staffing already has been lean this summer, she said. Many service industry businesses reported trouble filling positions as they reopened in May.
“I think everything with COVID has been a very fluid situation,” Hamachek said. “Our policy has been that our employees are all required to wear masks including at Palm Beach. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks.”
Attendance at Moody Gardens has been at pre-pandemic levels this summer, she said.
“Most important for us all is we’re happy to see that guests are out enjoying summer vacation,” Hamachek said. “Everyone has waited so long to be able to do that. We all just need to be careful when we’re out and about.”
MAJOR EVENTS
Big events are still on in Galveston, as well, officials said.
August, compared with other months, has relatively fewer large events, but the city is monitoring the rising cases and keeping in touch with the health district, said David Smith, executive director of fleet, mass transit and special events.
The AIA Sandcastle Competition is still set to go on as planned Aug. 21, Bassett said.
The next major event, the Lone Star Rally, which typically draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts in November, hasn’t indicated any change of plans, Smith said.
“In the last few weeks, it’s just gone bad and we have not had discussions about it with them since then,” Smith said.
The city isn’t requiring any special protocols for events and is limited because of state orders on what it can mandate, Smith said.
“In reference to mask covering, the only thing we could do is encourage it,” Smith said.
If it deemed it necessary, the city could place a moratorium on special event permits, like it did last year, a decision the city manager would make, he said.
In an executive order issued last week, Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear local governments — including school districts — cannot mandate that people wear face coverings or restrict business operations because of COVID-19.
FEAR FACTOR
Some analysts, however, worry about how fear of the delta variant might undermine business.
The National Retail Federation, for example, noted the University of Michigan had revised its Consumer Sentiment Index down from 85.5 to 80.8 mid-July because of rising gas prices and fear the delta variant would decrease consumer confidence.
Those fears don’t seem to be playing out locally, however.
Galveston company My Island Weddings has been full steam ahead for months, hosting about four weddings a week, owner Tammy Moseley said.
“We have actually this year been inundated,” Moseley said. “We are busier than we’ve ever been.”
The company typically handles smaller weddings of fewer than 30 people and has had a lot of demand this year, she said.
With a paramedic background, Moseley has been keeping cautious. She’s not requiring masks of her guests and most people don’t really want to talk about the pandemic, she said.
“We try to be careful,” Moseley said. “We’re not making our guests stay away from us, but we are cautious.”
