Between federal, state and local elections, there are 113 items being voted on across Galveston County this year. Here are some of the more notable races to watch on election night.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 14
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Friendswood, seeks his fifth term in office. Weber is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and is running on supporting the president’s agenda, including repealing and replacing Obamacare. On local issues, Weber has advocated for Hurricane Harvey relief funding, been a supporter of the coastal barrier system and worked to extend the federal red snapper fishing season.
For the second straight election, Democrat Adrienne Bell, of Pearland, is trying to unseat Weber. Bell, a teacher, supports expanding pre-K educational programs and Medicare for All and said she’ll work to legalize marijuana nationally. Bell received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.
Texas Congressional District 14 represents Galveston and Jefferson counties, as well as most of Brazoria County.
STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 11
Incumbent state Sen. Larry Taylor of Friendswood is one of the top Republicans in the state government. Taylor led education reform efforts during the most recent legislative session and is a member of the Legislative Budget Board, the powerful 10-member group of legislators that controls appropriations in Austin.
Challenger Susan Criss is a former district court judge — who notably presided over the Robert Durst trial — and a defense attorney running on a platform of criminal justice reform and education reforms, including ending mandatory standardized testing.
Libertarian Jared Wissel also is on the ballot but appears to not have campaigned for the Senate seat.
Senate District 11 includes most of Galveston County, except Bolivar Peninsula, as well as parts of Harris County south and east of the 610 Loop and eastern parts of Brazoria County.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 23
Incumbent state Rep. Mayes Middleton unseated a fellow Republican during the 2018 state House election and in doing so pushed Galveston Island’s state seat — which had been held by Democrats for generations — even more to the right. Middleton now is the chairman of the arch-conservative Texas Freedom Caucus, and his priority legislation of ending taxpayer-funded lobbying in the statehouse has been talked up by senior legislators.
Democrat Jeff Antonelli is the owner of Galveston’s popular Shrimp ‘N Stuff restaurant and is seeking his first elected office. Antonelli said he’s running to represent middle-class families and to pursue improving the level of mental health care in Texas.
District 23 represents southern and eastern parts of Galveston County and all of Chambers County.
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 24
State Rep. Greg Bonnen, a Republican and physician from League City, is running for a fifth term in the Legislature in one of the most dependably conservative districts in the state. He’s being challenged by Democrat Brian Rogers, an attorney and former journalist, and Libertarian Dick Illyes, who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Bonnen in 2018.
DISTRICT JUDGE, 56TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Republican Judge Lonnie Cox has been on the bench in Galveston County’s 56th District Court since 2005, making him one of the senior Republicans among county office holders. Cox ran an unsuccessful primary campaign against County Judge Mark Henry — after spending years feuding with Henry in a civil lawsuit over control of the county courts.
Now Cox is up for reelection to his judicial seat against Democrat George Lindsey, a Harris County assistant district attorney who has managed to keep relatively close to Cox in terms of fundraising.
DISTRICT JUDGE, 405TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Judge Jared Robinson was appointed to the 405th District Court to complete the unfinished term of Michelle Slaughter, who is now on Texas Court of Criminal Appeals,
Robinson, a former Galveston County assistant district attorney is seeking his first full term in office against Democrat Teresa Hudson, a Friendswood attorney and county native who is seeking to become the first Black woman to be a district court judge in the county’s history.
GALVESTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Republican Sheriff Henry Trochesset was first elected to the county’s top law enforcement job in 2012 and is seeking a third term. Trochesset is being challenged by Mark Salinas, a former sheriff’s office deputy who is a deputy constable in Harris County. Trochesset has pledged to continue providing steady leadership of the county’s largest police force; but Salinas has said the office could be better on accountability and transparency.
— John Wayne Ferguson
