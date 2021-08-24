GALVESTON
Galveston's community college is postponing the start of most of its in-person classes because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
Galveston College announced it would make most of its classes online-only from Aug. 30, the first day of classes, to Sept. 17.
"As you are aware, in recent days there has been a high COVID-19 positivity rate and a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Galveston County, the city of Galveston and on our campus," college president Myles Shelton said in an open letter.
"These changes in the pandemic have served as a trigger for us to re-evaluate and reassess our plans and operational protocols for the fall semester," he said.
A small number of in-person classes that require hands-on training, including nursing, cosmetology and welding courses, will continue to meet in person, Shelton said.
The college isn't requiring people to wear masks on campus because of Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates, Shelton said.
Students who live on campus will move in as scheduled, Shelton said.
During the first three weeks of school, the college will assess its plans and give more updates of its plans for the semester, Shelton said.
The college plans to hold an on-campus vaccination clinic on Sept. 15, Shelton said. Officials also are discussing an "incentive program" for faculty, staff and students that will promote being vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.