TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District announced Monday two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county total to 75.
One man between 61 and 70 years old died July 22 and a woman between 41 and 50 died on July 23, according to the health district. They both had pre-existing medical conditions.
The county health district’s death count is lower than the number of Galveston County deaths reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the state health department, 113 county residents have died because of COVID-19 complications. The state’s count is based on causes of death reported in death certificates and may include county residents who died outside the county and were reported to the state but not to the health district, officials said.
Of the 75 people who died related to COVID-19, 39 are tied to long-term care facilities, according to the district.
The district also reported 138 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, a two-day total. There were 24 more cases on Sunday and 114 more cases Monday, bringing the county total to 9,514.
