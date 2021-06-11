GALVESTON
While one Houston-area hospital system is making national headlines over its demand that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be fired, the largest medical provider in Galveston County isn’t ready to issue a similar mandate. Not yet, at least.
Although some aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, the University of Texas Medical Branch isn’t requiring its front-line medical workers to get the shots, said Dr. Janak Patel, director of infection control and health care epidemiology.
“We do have high expectations of our health care workers with vaccination acceptance,” Patel said. “But it still remains voluntary for us.”
Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday suspended 178 employees after they failed to meet a deadline to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Patel declined to say how many medical branch employees are unvaccinated against COVID-19. The medical branch’s vaccination rates are in line with reported rates of vaccination among all health care workers, he said.
Those rates can vary, however. Last week, USA Today reported vaccination rates at 15 of the nation’s largest public hospitals ranged from 51 percent to 91 percent.
Generally, Houston Methodist’s policy of mandated vaccinations is seen as highly uncommon among U.S. hospitals. More than 100 Houston Methodist employees sued over their suspensions.
But Patel acknowledged the conversation about vaccination mandates might change if and when the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines receive full approval and authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Since December, the vaccines have been administered under a federal emergency use authorization.
“That puts us in a bind, because pushback comes from the fact that it’s not fully approved and not yet fully proven,” Patel said. “That does prevent us from taking that leap.”
The drugmakers are in the process of receiving a full FDA approval, which would mean the government has certified the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk.
If that happens, employers might have more leverage in requiring their employees get vaccinated. But it still remains to be seen whether the medical branch will take that step, Patel said.
If the approvals are granted, the medical branch, which is a state entity, likely will look for state guidance on what it can do and require before making a decision, Patel said.
A vaccination mandate might also depend on whether there’s another resurgence in cases of COVID later in the year, he said. As of Friday, new COVID cases and COVID-related hospitalizations were at their lowest levels in at least the past nine months.
The medical branch’s position is common among area health care providers. Both HCA Houston Healthcare, which operates a hospital in Texas City, and the Galveston County Health District, which runs health clinics and acts as the EMS provider for a large part of Galveston County, said it didn’t require employees to be vaccinated.
“Considering that all approved vaccinations are under emergency use authorization, we are not requiring our colleagues to be vaccinated at this time,” HCA Houston Healthcare said in a statement. “We heavily rely on our infection disease experts as well as those at the CDC, who strongly encourage vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus.”
Although the health district isn’t requiring vaccinations, about 90 percent of employees have been inoculated voluntarily, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
