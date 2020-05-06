GALVESTON
It’s still closing time for bars across Texas.
When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced plans for the next step in reopening Texas businesses, he said that although he was ready to open up barbershops and nail salons on a limited basis this week and for gyms to open next week, the state wasn’t prepared to turn the lights back on at bars.
Abbott said he wasn’t ready to open bars because of their “nature.”
“It brings people close together in a closed space in a setting that is the type of setting that promotes the transmission of infectious diseases,” Abbott said.
The description baffled Mary Pregler, the owner of the Silver Spot Saloon, 5202 Ave. S in Galveston.
“I’m not sure if he just thinks people are hugging and smooching on each other or what,” Pregler said. “If anybody gets too close to each other like that at our bar, we tell them to get a room.”
Abbott’s decision to leave bars closed while other similar businesses, including restaurants that have bars and serve alcohol, open, riled Galveston County bar owners, who said they should be treated the same as other Texas businesses.
Pregler likened her bars to Cheers, from the ‘80s sitcom, and said she thought her regular customers would behave and abide by social distancing rules if they were allowed to return.
Harry White, the owner of Voodoo Hut, 511 Bradford Ave. in Kemah, said he understood Abbott’s concerns about how bars could lead more people to be exposed to coronavirus. White shut the doors to his own business even before Abbott ordered bars across the state shut down.
It was hard for him to see why some businesses could be trusted to reopen and keep people safe and others couldn’t, he said.
“What’s worse, 1,000 people using restrooms or doing transactions at a Buc-ee’s or 100 people visiting a bar?” White said.
White already had made some preparations for reopening his bar, including installing splash guards at counters and getting his staff ready to conduct table service, he said.
In his remarks Tuesday, Abbott invited bar owners to communicate with his office about their ideas about how to safely open while maintaining social distancing. Abbott said he could envision rules that distinguish between large and small bars and places with outdoor spaces.
When Abbott announced his rules for reopening restaurants on April 27, no such distinctions were made. The rules required restaurants to limit the number of customers inside to 25 percent of capacity, to keep tables 6 feet apart and to limit parties to six people or fewer.
Abbott also announced Tuesday that restaurant patios could be allowed to seat at full capacity, provided distancing guidelines could still be met.
Abbott’s reopening rules defined restaurants and bars by one metric: whether the establishments claim to make most of their money from the sale of food or alcohol.
Businesses that have more alcohol sales than food sales are required to keep their doors shut — although they can still provide curbside service if they’ve been doing that during COVID-19 shutdowns.
Galveston restaurant owner Mike Dean, whose Seawall Boulevard bar Float has a kitchen and regular menu, said more bars would be able to open if Abbott simply changed his definition to allow establishments with food service to operate. After Abbott’s order on April 27, Float advertised it would be opening its doors, but Dean said he later learned the bar didn’t qualify for opening under the state’s criteria.
Float would be able to put barriers between tables, remove bar stools and limit the number of people swimming in the poolside bar, Dean said. He sent some of his suggestions, including the idea of ordering bars shut at 11 p.m., to Abbott and other state elected officials Monday, he said.
“I think if social distancing is the key to this, bars should be allowed as long as bars can maintain social distancing,” Dean said.
Not all Galveston business owners were advocating for bars reopening during the pandemic.
“I respect politicians who are saying that at the start of the night, there’s social distancing and by the end of the night the liquor has set in and there’s not social distancing anymore,” island-born businessman and billionaire Tilman Fertitta said.
Fertitta, who was on Abbott’s task force to help devise a phased reopening of the economy suppressed by pandemic shutdowns, owns Landry’s Hospitality empire, which includes Landry’s Seafood House, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Willie G’s and Bubba Gump’s Shrimp Co., among other concepts in Galveston.
His restaurants serve alcohol, but none are stand-alone bars.
