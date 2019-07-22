TEXAS CITY
A boy who drowned in a Texas City pool Saturday was identified by authorities Monday.
Kaleb Smith, 5, of Texas City, drowned in the pool of the Veranda Apartments, 3700 Ninth Ave. N, around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police were called to the apartment complex by Smith's mother after he went missing from their apartment, Texas City Police Department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
When police arrived, they helped search the complex and found him facedown in the pool, Bjerke said. He was given CPR at the scene before being rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No charges have been filed over the drowning, though the investigation is still ongoing, Bjerke said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
