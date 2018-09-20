ALVIN
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage to a rental trailer he lived in with his girlfriend earlier this year, police said.
Austin Morey, 19, of Alvin, was charged with criminal mischief of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, police said.
The damage was caused in June 10 at a trailer park on Farmers Road in Alvin, near the Galveston-Brazoria County line, according to a police complaint.
The trailer was a fully furnished rental property, and a maintenance man said the people who lived inside it had broken the door frame, a wooden kitchen table, two end tables, a bathroom vanity and two air conditioners, according to the complaint.
Witnesses told police that people in the trailer had been fighting the night before. One witness said Morey and his girlfriend fought with her mother, who also lived in the trailer and was moving out, according to the complaint.
Morey was arrested Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to jail records. His bond was set at $2,000, according to court records. He was no longer in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Morey’s girlfriend is named as a suspect in the complaint, but has not yet been arrested, according to court documents.
