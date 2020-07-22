GALVESTON
In the past month, 28 people have died because of COVID-19, more than 41 percent of the total deaths, after the Galveston County Health District announced two more deaths Wednesday.
With the Wednesday announcement, 68 county residents have died because of the coronavirus, according to the health district.
The week has brought the news of multiple deaths. Between Saturday and Monday, the health district announced eight new deaths connected to the virus.
The county’s first COVID-19 related fatality was reported on April 4.
The two most recent deaths announced were both men. One man between 51 and 60 years old died July 3 and one between 61 and 70 years old died July 12, according to the health district. Both men had preexisting health conditions.
The 28 deaths confirmed over the last 30 days is approaching the highest rate of daily fatalities in Galveston County since the first month of the pandemic. The highest number of deaths occurred between April 4 and May 4, when 31 people died after contracting the virus, according to health district reports.
To date, the health district has not provided more details about the medical conditions of people who died from the virus.
As of Wednesday, 7,663 people in Galveston County have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 5,061 cases remain active, 2,534 people have been deemed recovered and 68 have died, according to the district.
