LEAGUE CITY
Rules on business signage, mobile food vendors and trash pickup were among regulations the League City council voted 8-0 to adopt at its regular meeting Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The regulations originally were part of the city's COVID-19-related disaster declaration, which the city council voted 5-3 to allow to expire at its April 14 meeting.
Among the rules was one allowing establishments open for business to have no more than two signs no larger than 48 square feet and no taller than 8 feet to notify the public they're open.
The city's existing sign ordinance would have restricted the businesses from adding such signage, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Regarding mobile food vendors, upon a written request from an authorized representative of a homeowners or property owners association, a mobile food vendor can operate in a parking lot owned by a residential subdivision. No more than three mobile food vendors may operate in a subdivision, the vendor’s hours are limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and no seating can be provided for customers.
For trash pickup, bags must be tied at the top before being placed curbside, and failure to do so will be grounds for the city’s waste pickup service to refuse trash pickup. The same applied for items meant for recycling.
The resolution also lifts requirements for city boards that are only advisory to comply with the Texas Open Meetings Act and to provide the opportunity for public comment.
“I am all for us keeping those meetings as open as possible, and although we’re waiving the requirements, I would say to staff, when you’re able, find a way to encourage public participation,” Councilman Hank Dugie said.
The resolution also authorizes the city manager to temporarily reduce or waive fees collected by the city “when doing so appears reasonably needed to protect the health of persons in League City.”
The new rules will expire at the end of the state of disaster orders covering League City, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
