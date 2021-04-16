Countywide

ElectionsThe following elections are being managed by the Galveston County Election Office. Voters can cast ballots at any of the voting locations run by the county.

Early voting hours

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19-April 23,

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-April 27

COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND

Trustee Position 2

Alan L. Waters

Trustee Position 3

Kyle L. Dickson

Proposition A

The issuance of $13,950,000 bonds for the purpose of refunding College of the Mainland maintenance tax notes, Series 2017 and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase. Required state for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.033, Texas Education Code

For

Against

TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Trustee District 6

Hal Biery

Texas City ISD Trustees At-Large

Nelson Juarez

Mike Matranga

Ressel E. Washington, Jr.

CITY OF BAYOU VISTA

City of Bayou Vista Alderman Position 2

Danny Rambin

City of Bayou Vista Alderman Position 3

Lynne Wicker

David A. Mitchell

City of Bayou Vista Alderman Position 4

Joshua R. Christie

GALVESTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT NO. 1

Proposition A

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Galveston County Emergency Services District No. 1 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the District.

For

Against

CITY OF JAMAICA BEACH

Mayor

Marci Kurtz Hoffman

Clay H. Morris

Alderman, two-year term (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)

Terry Rizzo

Brad South

Lorrain “Taz” Jones

Gilbert Madray

KEMAH

Mayor

Terri Gale

Matt Wiggins

Carl A. Joiner

Council Member — Position 2

Robert P. Kelly

Council Member — Position 4

Robin Collins

CITY OF LA MARQUE

Mayor

Raushida Robinson

Keith Bell

District A

David J. Holmen

Tracie Steans

Kimberley N. Yancy

Wayne Hobgood

District C

Michal Carlson

William Reed

GALVESTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 73

Proposition A

Confirmation of the creation of Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Directors (Vote for Four)

Cynthia Aldape

Rebecca C. Clark

Diane Perillo

Karen P. Alvanez

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition B

The issuance of $443,700,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition C

The issuance of $44,370,000 refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer, and drainage and storm sewer systems and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition D

The issuance of $113,000,000 bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition E

The issuance of $11,300,000 refunding bonds for recreational facilities and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds.

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition F

The issuance of $287,000,000 bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition G

The issuance of $28,700,000 refunding bonds for roads and the levy of taxes, without limit as to rate or amount, in payment of the principal and interest on the bonds

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition H

An operation and maintenance tax for conservation and reclamation facilities authorized by Article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property

For

Against

Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 73 Proposition I

An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by article iii, section 52, of the Texas constitution, not to exceed twenty five cents ($0.25) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property.

SANTA FE

Mayor

Jason Tabor

City Council Place 2

Jason O’Brien

City Council Place 3

Ronald “Bubba” Jannett

Melanie Pittman Collins

City of Santa Fe Proposition A

Without increasing the City of Santa Fe local sales and use tax rate, authorize the City of Santa Fe, Texas, by and through the City of Santa Fe Section 4B Economic Development Corporation, to use the existing one-half cent ($0.005) sales and use tax for any economic development project authorized under the law applicable to a Type B economic development corporation including projects for the general promotion and development of new or expanded business enterprises, public safety facilities, streets and roads, drainage and related improvements, demolition of existing structures, general municipally owned improvements, projects for professional and amateur sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, including stadiums, ball parks, auditoriums, amphitheaters, concert halls, learning centers, parks and park facilities, open space improvements, municipal buildings, museums, exhibition facilities, and related store, restaurant, concession, and automobile parking facilities, related area transportation facilities, and related roads, streets, and water and sewer facilities, and any and all costs associated with an authorized project in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Section 501.152, as well as administrative expenses, maintenance and operation expenses, promotional expenses, and the issuance of bonds for any of the above projects.

For

Against

VILLAGE OF TIKI ISLAND

Mayor

Gary Willmore

Jeremy Benefiel

Vernon “Goldie” Teltschick

Aldermen (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)

Ray Dell’Osso

Liz Comiskey

Curt Bush

Steve Kadlecek

VOTING LOCATIONS

• Galveston County Justice Center

600 59th St., Galveston

• Seaside Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building(2nd Floor)

2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• La Marque Community Room

1109-B Bayou Road, La Marque

• La Marque Fire Station Administration Building

5715 Texas Ave., La Marque

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City, TX 77591

• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)

2010 5th Ave. N., Texas Cit

• College of the Mainland Main Campus

1200 N. Amburn Road, Texas City

• Santa Fe City Hall

12002 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• West County Building (Council Chambers)

11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Dickinson Community Center

2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• Kemah Community Center

800 Harris, Kemah

• College of the Mainland League City Campus

1411 W. Main St., League City

Clear Creek ISD Board of Trustees Election

Clear Creek ISD is holding its election separate from countywide elections. Voters will need to seek out specific voting locations to cast ballots in the school board race.

Early voting hours

April 19 to April 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24, April 26 and April 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLEAR CREEK ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES

District 4

Jeff Larson

Page Rander

District 5

Christine Parizo

Jay Cunningham

Keith Esthay

At-Large Position A

Jonathan Cottrell

Michael Creedon

Marlene Montesinos

Kevin Oditt

VOTING LOCATIONS

• Education Support Center

2425 East Main Street, League City,

• Learner Support Center

2903 Falcon Pass, Houston

• Clear Brook High School

4607 FM 2351, Friendswood

• Creekside Intermediate School

4320 W. Main St., League City

