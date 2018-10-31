GALVESTON
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Galveston Police Department on Wednesday removed a 10-foot-alligator from a seawall beach.
Passersby reported the animal to police about 8:30 a.m., Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said. It was on the beach near 21st Street, he said.
The apprehension was uneventful, though the alligator tried to roll a few times as authorities attempted to load him into a truck, Schirard said.
“He wasn’t really fond of us being there,” Schirard said.
Alligators do live on Galveston Island, though they generally stay closer to the bay side.
Neither man nor animal was injured as the animal was taken away, Schirard said. The wildlife department will release the alligator in a place that’s safe for it and for people, he said.
