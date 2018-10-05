Dear readers:
After one hurricane, one blistering summer and a near-record wet month in September, we are having the signage at the newspaper's Galveston building upgraded to better withstand the elements.
Living on the Gulf Coast is not for the faint hearted — and even the strongest buildings and signage need a bit of TLC once in a while.
Local professionals on Friday removed exterior signage from the Galveston building for repair.
Don’t worry, after 176 years serving our community, we are not going anywhere.
— Leonard Woolsey, publisher
