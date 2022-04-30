IRVING

The Texas Managing Editors on Saturday honored the Galveston County Daily News and its staff with journalism awards during the group's annual convention being held in Irving.

The awards are for journalism published in 2021. The Daily News staff was recognized for its coverage of the February freeze and the turbulent housing market in Galveston County. Managing Editor Laura Elder and photographer Stuart Villanueva were honored with first-place awards for their body of work in opinion writing and photography, respectively.

The Daily News won the following awards:

First place, Star Opinion Writer of the Year: Laura Elder

First place, Star Photographer of the Year: Stuart Villanueva

First place, Star Investigative Report of the Year: Keri Heath, "Through the Roof"

First place, general column writing: Leonard Woolsey

First place, deadline writing: John Wayne Ferguson, "Full power depends on weather, demand, authorities say."

Second Place, Star Reporter of the the Year: Keri Heath

Second Place, Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year: James LaCombe

Second Place, Designer of the Year: Seames O'Grady

Second place, sports feature: James LaCombe, "Section J, Row V, Seat No.1"

Second place, feature writing: John Wayne Ferguson, "Not all heroes wear capes — some sport feathers"

Second place, Breaking News Report of the Year

Third place, business reporting: Laura Elder, "Fertitta enters $6B deal to go public"

Third place, sports photography: Kevin M. Cox, "Yuli Gurriel"

Third place, Breaking New Report of the Year

Honorable mention, comment and criticism: Dustin Chase, Island Screen Time

Honorable mention, feature photography: Stuart Villanueva, "Town Crier"

More awards will be announced Sunday morning.

