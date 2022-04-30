Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is sprayed with water after hitting a walk-off single to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 and secure the American League batting title on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Minute Maid Park.
The Texas Managing Editors on Saturday honored the Galveston County Daily News and its staff with journalism awards during the group's annual convention being held in Irving.
The awards are for journalism published in 2021. The Daily News staff was recognized for its coverage of the February freeze and the turbulent housing market in Galveston County. Managing Editor Laura Elder and photographer Stuart Villanueva were honored with first-place awards for their body of work in opinion writing and photography, respectively.
The Daily News won the following awards:
First place, Star Opinion Writer of the Year: Laura Elder
First place, Star Photographer of the Year: Stuart Villanueva
First place, Star Investigative Report of the Year: Keri Heath, "Through the Roof"
First place, general column writing: Leonard Woolsey
