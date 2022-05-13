GALVESTON

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Friday afternoon asked Texans to conserve power through the weekend after six generation facilities unexpectedly went offline.

The shutdowns resulted in the loss of 2,900 megawatts of power, council interim CEO Brad Jones said.

On Friday afternoon, all of the state's generation resources were operating, Jones said.

The council asked people to conserve power this weekend by setting thermometers at 78 degrees or above and avoiding using large appliances between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend.

Temperatures in the Houston area are forecasted to reach as high as 95 degrees on Saturday and 97 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in League City.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

