GALVESTON
The Ruby Princess will arrive in the island’s harbor Sunday, marking the first time in nearly 10 years a Princess Cruises ship will dock at the Port of Galveston.
The 113,561-ton, 951-foot Ruby Princess was refurbished in 2018 and has a 3,080-passenger capacity.
The cruise ship is expected to carry more than 50,000 passengers from Galveston to various destinations throughout its winter schedule, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“Welcoming the Ruby Princess is great news for the Galveston region because it will generate more jobs, direct city revenues and more revenues for local shops, hotels, restaurants and attractions, especially during the winter off-season,” Rees said.
Ruby Princess will operate a winter schedule of five- to 11-day Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston, visiting a variety of tropical ports throughout the region.
The ship also will sail through the Panama Canal on two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean transits between Galveston and San Francisco, Princess Cruises spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
Princess Cruises is a subsidiary of Carnival Corp. and will operate under an existing lease with the port, officials said.
The lease gives Carnival priority rights at one of Galveston’s two cruise terminals. The company will use those rights to fill in Saturdays that weren’t already scheduled for use by the Carnival brand, port officials have said.
That means a net increase in the number of cruise ships that will sail out of Galveston in 2023, port officials have said.
Princess, which operated year-round from Galveston from 2003 to 2007, last offered cruises from the island during the 2012-2013 winter sailing season.
The next year, the company moved its Texas operations to the now-defunct Bayport cruise terminal in Houston and stopped sailing out of Texas altogether when the Bayport terminal failed in 2016.
The Port of Galveston is the only cruise homeport in Texas, drawing more than 1 million cruise passengers a year from a 30-million population drive-to market, Rees has said.
Next year is forecast to be a record year in the port’s two-decade history as a cruise homeport, with 362 sailings and a record number of cruise guests, he said.
Because of that, the Port of Galveston is forecasting $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees said.
“We’re beyond thrilled to be returning to Galveston, which is an important port for Princess Cruises,” President of Princess Cruises John Padgett said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
