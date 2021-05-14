TEXAS CITY
Aldrick Stromile looked away as the needle went into his arm.
Stromile, a 15-year-old student at Texas City High School, got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic set up in the gymnasium.
Less than a day before, federal and state health officials had announced that people as young as 12 were eligible to receive COVID vaccines. More recently than that, Stromile had been told he was getting vaccinated, no delay.
“My mom told me,” Stromile said. “She gave me the paper and said I had to come in.”
Stromile was nervous about getting the shot, he said. Not because of what’s in the vaccine, necessarily, but because he doesn’t like needles.
“Needles are scary,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to look at it.”
Afterward, he said it didn’t hurt, and he was happy to join the rest of his family in being vaccinated.
Opening inoculations to younger people is the latest step in efforts to build a vaccination wall against the virus. Thousands more people in Galveston County are expected to be vaccinated because of the approval. Those vaccinations will give the virus less opportunity to spread in the community, experts say.
For the teenagers getting vaccinated this week, however, the public health and community benefit of vaccination wasn’t necessarily foremost in mind.
“I don’t really think it will change me,” said Danielle Dunkel, a 17-year-old junior at Texas City High School.
But if places and businesses require vaccines, she won’t have any issues, she said.
Dunkel was hoping to go on a cruise this summer, she said.
HOW FAR WE ARE
As of Friday afternoon, more than 45 percent of Galveston County residents above the age of 16 — 122,722 people — were fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The agency hasn’t begun posting information about the rate at which people younger than 16 have been vaccinated.
The rate at which people in Galveston County are being vaccinated is one of the highest in Texas, only 18 other counties are vaccinated at a higher rate, according to the health department. Only one other Houston-area county is vaccinated at a higher rate. In Fort Bend County, more than 52 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, Texas is making slow progress on vaccinations. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday more than half of all Texas residents had received at least one dose of vaccines. The state has distributed more than 20 million doses, Abbott said.
How much more vaccinated the county will get is unclear, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority. The county health district estimates as many as 30,000 young people will receive the vaccine. As with the earlier releases to other groups of people, however, the expectation is there will be an initial surge of interest and then a steep drop in demand.
REACHING OUT
The drop in demand already has occurred in older age groups. It was so great that county health providers stopped requesting new shipments of vaccines and the county’s mass vaccination hub in League City was closed.
But that doesn’t mean the county’s effort to vaccinate people has stopped.
The health district has opened up a standing weekly vaccination clinic in its Texas City headquarters and has continued to do outreach events at churches, community centers and other places across the county.
The health district also has stepped up its direct outreach program for homebound people.
The shift in effort and effectiveness from mass vaccinations to outreach efforts is vast.
Early Thursday morning, Ann Nutt, Angel Mascarenas and Anne Bailey packed themselves into a health district SUV, along with a cooler carrying a single vial of vaccine, enough for 10 people.
Over the course of the day, the three-person team drove to homes in Texas City, Santa Fe, Hitchcock and out into unincorporated Alvin to deliver shots to people in their homes.
In Hitchcock, 95-year-old Roy Obreau got his second Pfizer shot. His daughter Terry Amey had called the health district asking for the in-home vaccinations after learning about the program while she was getting vaccinated in Texas City.
Nutt, a registered nurse who had retired but came back to work last year to help with efforts against the virus, said the home- delivery program gave her hope.
“I feel really good about being able to go out, even if it’s just one at a time,” Nutt said. “Even if it’s just one more than yesterday, we’ll do it that way.”
But administering vaccinations door to door can be tasking. On its longest trip so far, the homebound team drove more than 100 miles in a single day to make its deliveries.
WHAT’S NEXT
It’s unlikely vaccine distribution has reached its final form.
Eventually, officials expect vaccines will arrive in doctors’ offices. Last week, state health officials announced they would begin accepting applications from pediatricians to inoculate even younger children.
But it’s unclear when the vaccines will be offered to every person, regardless of age.
Dr. Richard Rupp, the director of clinical trials and clinical research at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences, said it might not be until the winter when the youngest people are allowed to be vaccinated.
Although vaccines generally are consistently effective against viruses across age groups, trials for people younger than 12 are just entering their final phases, Rupp said.
Once the trials have progressed enough, there will be another round of approvals and considerations before another approval is issued, Rupp said.
“I don’t think the data for the kids will be out until the fall sometime,” Rupp said. “I’ve seen projections that it will be early fall, but I sort of doubt it.”
