TEXAS CITY
A man who threatened to kill a police officer while being arrested in February was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.
Celestino Ruiz Jr., 33, of La Marque, had been convicted Tuesday on a felony charge of retaliation against a public servant, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Ruiz was arrested in February and charged with public intoxication after police officers found him attempting to enter someone else's apartment, according to prosecutors.
While being searched during his arrest, Ruiz told a police officer "When I get out I'm coming for you," and "I'll kill you," according to prosecutors.
Ruiz will be eligible for parole after serving 18 months in prison, according to the district attorney's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.