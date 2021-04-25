GALVESTON
Patrons, artists and gallery owners alike were all smiles as downtown Galveston welcomed back one of its most popular regular events — ArtWalk.
“We love coming down here, so we’re just excited that it’s back,” ArtWalk patron Kathy Passmore, of Galveston, said.
An open house of sorts for downtown’s various art galleries, ArtWalk features street musicians and some complimentary drinks in addition to the pieces of artwork and crafts on display.
“ArtWalk was a huge staple to our revenue stream, and it’s a huge event where artists can meet the patrons,” said Scott Edwards, owner of the From the HeART and Affaire d’Art galleries. “Without ArtWalk, that really hurt sales, and we have several artists that this is their livelihood. So, this coming back tonight is a huge blessing.
“It’s an excellent first start, and we appreciate the community coming out and supporting this,” Edwards added.
For Edwards, the return of ArtWalk also means the continuation of the dream of his wife Samitha, who died of cancer in February.
“I have to keep this going; this is her legacy,” Edwards said.
ArtWalk is typically held every six weeks but, like many events, has been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With its return more than a year later, regular patrons like Brenda Beals of Galveston realized they most missed the whole experience of ArtWalk, she said.
“The atmosphere, the vendors, the live music and the wine,” are what Beals said she enjoys most about the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.