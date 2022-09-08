GALVESTON
A memorial paddle-out is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard to honor 14-year-old Mason Nelson who died in a car crash Sept. 2.
GALVESTON
A memorial paddle-out is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard to honor 14-year-old Mason Nelson who died in a car crash Sept. 2.
Shops such as Southern Spears Surf Shop, 6026 Seawall Blvd., and Ohana Surf & Skate, 2814 Avenue R 1/2, are offering free use of their surfboards and other equipment for the paddle-out.
Paddle-outs are memorials held on the water and are part of surfer culture.
People get together on boards and paddle to a distance in the ocean where they stand in silence to commemorate the death of a person.
"I saw that they had a paddle-out for Mason and I wanted to contribute," said Jen Johnson, owner of Southern Spears Surf Shop.
"Whatever we can do for the community and the memory of Mason," Johnson said. "Anything to help."
Those interested have to make reservations before the paddle-out, Johnson said.
"Anyone interested in making reservations can make them by messaging us on our Facebook, Instagram or call the shop," Johnson said.
Southern Spears Surf Shop will be offering kayaks, paddle boards and surfboards to those who make reservations, Johnson said.
Ohana Surf & Skate owner William "Boog" Cram will be offering surfboards for the paddle-out as well.
The shop wants to contribute to the paddle-out memorial of Mason Nelson, Cram said.
"No words can express the loss to the community," Cram said. "Our children are our future. Ohana means family and our shop tries to make everyone in this community family."
The shop will be offering rentals for the paddle-out, Cram said.
"This is the shop's way of saying that Mason is our family," Cram said.
The shop has about 15 boards to lend out for the paddle-out, Cram said.
Reservations can be made by messaging the shop's Facebook or Instagram page; or by calling the shop at 409-763-2700, Cram said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.