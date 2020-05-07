This week, we’d like to recognize several organizations and groups that have gone above and beyond by helping those in need, as well as those who took the time to pay tribute to local heroes.
First up, we have the Nursing Retention Council at the University of Texas Medical Branch that coordinated a Heroes Community Parade celebration on its campus to show support and appreciation to health care employees on Wednesday evening.
Community members, medical branch campus police, the Galveston police and fire departments, and Tuffy Tor from Ball High School were some of the participants in the festive event.
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE GIVES BACK
Amid the global pandemic, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., a top fresh fruit distributor with import operations at the Port of Galveston, donated 919,000 pounds of fresh fruit to the Houston Food Bank in April. The company has donated more than 1.1 million pounds to the food bank so far this year.
“The Port of Galveston salutes its long-time tenant for stepping up to help families in our region,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “Fresh Del Monte’s long tradition of lending a hand in times of crisis is an inspiration to us all.”
Donations such as these help the Houston Food Bank and its food distribution partners, including the Galveston County Food Bank, provide healthy food to more than 800,000 individuals a year in 18 counties throughout Southeast Texas.
SALVATION ARMY RECEIVES DONATIONS
In other good news, The Salvation Army of Galveston County received a charitable grant of $75,000 from the Permanent Endowment Fund of Moody Methodist Church to support its operation of the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston.
The Center of Hope houses a 124-bed emergency overnight shelter and provides case management for the homeless community, as well as a food pantry for low-income residents of Galveston County.
“News of the incredible gift came just as we were expanding our services to include a day shelter in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home orders,” said Capt. Nathanael Doria, of The Salvation Army. “We’re extremely grateful for the compassion shown by the board and staff of the Permanent Endowment Fund toward those we serve.”
The Salvation Army also received a gift of $3,000 from the Galveston Rotary Foundation to help with the operation of the shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ILA LOCAL NO. 1504-8 FEEDS MEDICAL STAFF
Several members of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local No. 1504-8 responded to the call of duty by treating frontline medical staff at the University of Texas Medical Branch to lunch on May 1.
“We just wanted them to know that we’re here to support them and show them how appreciative we are for what they’re doing in the midst of this crisis,” said Rodney Priestley, president of the local.
•••
Another group of community members — led by contributions from island natives Mike Evans and Terran Petteway — fed well over 400 residents of Galveston County at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston, on May 2.
“It’s just a blessing when hometown heroes like Evans and Petteway are willing to help and make it possible to give people a sense of hope during times like these,” Robert “Tre” Hollins said. “There were several people who did their part and we can’t say thank you enough. At the end of the day, if you want change in your community in a positive way sometimes you have to look in the mirror and ask yourself, ‘What can I do to help and not add to the problem?’”
HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS RECOGNIZED
Galveston Independent School District came up with a new way to pay homage to the class of 2020 by surprising them with a 20-foot banner in front of their school at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston, which displays the names of 466 seniors. Students are encouraged to take a picture by their name and post to social media.
•••
How do you recognize and honor 750 high school seniors in the middle of a global pandemic? You surprise them with something to cheer them up, of course.
Approximately 75 Dickinson High School teachers and district administrators loaded 15 school buses and with personalized yard signs for each senior with his or her graduation photo and name and delivered them to the students’ homes on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The signs were purchased by the Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation.
