The Galveston County Medical Examiner has identified three people who died in separate motorcycle crashes during Lone Star Rally weekend.
The victims, two men and a woman, died in crashes on Friday and Saturday, the same weekend as the Lone Star Rally in Galveston, a four-day event that brings as many as 250,000 motorcyclists to the area every year.
Penny Hartnett, 54, of Rockwall, was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed in the 3000 block of Seawall Boulevard in Galveston about 6 p.m. Friday. She suffered a head injury after the motorcycle she was on crashed and slid off the Galveston seawall, police said.
Hal Richard, 65, of League City, died after he crashed in the 6300 block of Broadway in Galveston about 9:40 p.m. Friday evening, police said.
Richard lost control and crashed just after passing 61st Street, police said. He suffered a head injury and died at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Witnesses told investigators that Richard’s motorcycle had been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to a police report.
Edward Wyckoff, 36, of League City, died about 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening after a crash in the 4000 block of state Highway 3 in Texas City.
None of the three people were wearing helmets at the times of the crashes, authorities said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
