GALVESTON
The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees on Tuesday will for the first time consider adjusting its budget to reflect the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Exactly how much the port will adjust its finances will still be up for debate, however. How deep the cuts go will largely depend on when officials calculate cruise ships will resume operating from the Port of Galveston.
Trustees will review three scenarios forecasting port revenues for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31.
The scenarios project what the port's revenues would look like if cruising returned July 21, Oct.1 or if cruises don't resume at all in 2020.
No cruise ships have left the Port of Galveston since March 13. A no-sail order issued earlier this month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could cancel all cruises around the country into July.
Federal health officials also order rescinded the order before July.
Cancellations already have resulted in the loss of dozens of cruises, as well as millions of dollars to the port's bottom line.
In financial documents released Friday, officials estimated that if cruising resumed July 21 the port's net income would be down $8.7 million from what it had budgeted for the year.
An October return would result in an $11.3 million decrease. Cancellations through the end of 2020 would mean a $14.8 million decrease.
The documents indicate officials are proposing numerous measures to cut expenses for the rest of the year, including a salary and hiring freeze, canceling some travel expenses and reducing the amount of money the port reserves for dredging the Galveston Ship Channel.
The Port of Galveston's projected total income at the beginning of 2020 was $54.5 million.
The cruise shutdown has not meant a total shutdown of business for Galveston's waterfront, officials said.
More than 24,000 tons of materials for wind turbines moved through the port in March, setting a new record. More than 100 ships also called on the port in March to load or unload cargo or for lay-up reasons, according to the port.
The port also has about $14 million in unrestricted reserves, officials said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet 9 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be conducted by videoconference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.