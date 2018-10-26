GALVESTON
A loose pit bull Friday afternoon attacked a woman and her pet dachshund as they were walking on an East End street. The pit bull had escaped its yard.
The attack happened about 2 p.m. on 14th Street in Galveston, between Postoffice and Market streets, Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said.
The woman was walking with her husband and her pet dog when the pit bull came out of an alley and attacked the smaller dog, according to the police report.
When the woman leaned down to help her dog, the pit bull bit her on the left cheek, Schirard said. The pit bull bit the husband on the hand.
The dachshund was not seriously injured, Schirard said.
A passerby and police were able to pull the dog off the woman and leash the pit bull. Galveston Animal Control took custody of the dog and brought it to the Galveston Island Humane Society, Schirard said.
The woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch and will likely need some reconstructive surgery, Schirard said.
The pit bull was known to animal control officers, and its owners had been cited for allowing the dog to run free before Friday’s attack, Schirard said, although there’s no record of the dog attacking people or other dogs before Friday.
Police are investigating the incident and the pit bull’s owners could face charges.
“When you have a dog, it is your responsibility to make sure that dog is secure,” Schirard said.
No arrests or citations had been made as of Friday afternoon.
