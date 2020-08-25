Update, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 8:35 a.m.
The City of Galveston has clarified deadline for people to leave Galveston Island.
There is no noon deadline to heed the evacuation order, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. Mandatory evacuations will be ongoing through the Tuesday and into early Wednesday, so that people have time to secure their properties, Barnett said.
"People should be getting their plans together this morning for an evacuation," Barnett said.
GALVESTON
Galveston officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for city residents in advance of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Laura.
Mayor pro tem Craig Brown, who is acting as mayor, issued the order effective 6 a.m. Tuesday, he said.
"Today is going to be somewhat of a pretty day here on the island," Brown said. "Don't let that fool you."
Residents will need to leave the island by noon today, according to city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett.
The city will be somewhat flexible with that deadline, but people should make plans to leave as soon as possible, Brown said.
The National Weather Service expects Tropical Storm Laura to develop into a Category 3 Hurricane and make landfall near the upper Texas and Louisiana coast. The weather service is expecting winds of 115 miles per hour and peak storm surge of about 2 to 4 feet.
It was the strong winds and the storm's overnight tip westward that led the city to make the evacuation call, Brown said. Predictions about the storm's path have continued to move, some days putting Galveston in the path of danger and other days not, Brown said.
"It's kind of been a roller coaster ride for us," Brown said.
While the city won't be knocking on doors to make sure everyone has evacuated, people should know they won't have access to emergency services if they choose to stay on the island, Brown said.
The city will suspend services and trash routes at noon, Barnett said. When winds reach tropical storm strength, the police and fire departments won't be available for residents, she said.
People could see weather and surf conditions worsen 12 hours or more before the storm is expected to make landfall, Brown said.
"Residents need to take this seriously," Brown said.
People who are registered with the state's evacuation assistance program but need help getting to the buses should call 409-765-3710. The buses will start evacuating people at noon. People who need assistance evacuating and are also self-isolating after a COVID-19 positive test or exposure will be transported in ambulances to hotel rooms in Austin, Brown said.
