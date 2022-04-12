Government
• The Galveston County Federal Courthouse and offices in Galveston County and courthouse will be closed Friday.
• City offices in Jamaica Beach and Kemah will close at noon Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, Hitchcock, La Marque, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Friday.
• City offices in League City will be open Friday.
• Trash services will not be interrupted in the cities of Galveston and Texas City on Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Bayou Vista and Santa Fe.
Schools
• Students at True Cross Catholic School will have an early release day at noon Thursday and will remain out through Monday.
• Students in the Friendswood and High Island Independent school districts; Bay Area Christian School; Holy Family Catholic School; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Odyssey Academy; and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will not have classes Friday and Monday.
• Students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson, Galveston, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Satori School; and Abundant Life Christian School will not have classes Friday.
• Students at Mainland Classical Academy will have classes Friday.
• Galveston College and College of the Mainland will be closed Friday.
• Texas A&M University at Galveston and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be open Friday. The library at UHCL will be closed Sunday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Upward Hope Academy, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, and Trinity Episcopal School.
Libraries
• The Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock and Moore Memorial public libraries, and the Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
• Helen Hall Library will be closed Sunday.
• Rosenberg Library will be open Friday and Saturday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the La Marque Public Library.
• Mail services will not be interrupted Friday. The post office also will be open Friday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Friday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Friday. Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Friday and Saturday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday; but will reopen Saturday.
• Hometown Heroes Park in League City will be closed Sunday.
• The Galveston County Daily News will be closed Friday.
