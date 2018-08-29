LA MARQUE
Prosecutors have charged two men who were injured in a Fourth of July shooting in the Delany Cove subdivision with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
An investigation into the incident showed the two had been trying to commit robbery when they were shot, La Marque police alleged Wednesday.
Latorrie Fields, 19, of Texas City, was in the Galveston County jail on one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, jail records show. His bond was set at $82,500, jail records show.
La Marque police are looking for Kynnedy Lyons, 22, who is wanted on a conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery warrant, said Lt. Chad Waggoner, spokesman for the police department.
The two men are accused of planning a robbery disguised as a drug deal in the 500 block of Fieldhaven Drive, Waggoner said.
The plan went wrong when the person marked for robbery shot both of them, Waggoner said.
The man fled the scene in a black passenger car, police said.
Investigators suspect the shooting occurred in a park at the intersection of Marble Springs Lane and Meadow Lake Village Drive, police said.
La Marque police are asking anyone with information about Lyons’ whereabouts to call 409-938-9237.
— Matt deGrood
