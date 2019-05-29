SANTA FE
A Santa Fe Independent School District bus driver was cited for a misdemeanor Wednesday after a school district bus was involved in a traffic accident, the school district said
The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Highway 6 and Post Oak, school district spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
Six students, two bus monitors and a teacher were on the bus at the time of the crash, Hanssard said. No one was injured, Hanssard said.
It was unclear Wednesday evening what caused the crash. The bus driver was cited for failure to control speed, Hanssard said.
The passengers were picked up by another bus and taken home, Hanssard said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
