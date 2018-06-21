A Galveston County jury deadlocked Thursday, sending the case of a League City woman accused in an April 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl into a mistrial.
The jury started deliberating Tuesday about whether to convict Erika Diebel, 42, on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Kelsey Nalepa, but ultimately couldn’t reach a decision.
Prosecutors have said they intend to retry the case, court officials said.
After the crash that killed Nalepa, Diebel consented to a blood-alcohol test and the report from the Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, according to the arrest affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.
But Diebel’s defense team argued she wasn’t drunk and the fatal collision was a tragic accident, while implying police misconduct and an unreliable blood-alcohol test tainted the case.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said. Napela suffered massive head injuries, officials said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
Wow, another banner day for the DA's office. Figured when it went into a 3rd day of deliberation that a hung jury was imminent. If they started deliberation Tuesday morning, and today is Thursday, shouldn't the statement be after almost 3 days of deliberation? Matt must not do Wednesdays.
It just goes to show that if you ant to get away with murder, do it in Galveston County. Between notoriously liberal juries and the incompetent District Attorney's office, Galveston County is a great place to commit homicide and not have to face any consequences for your actions.
