TEXAS CITY
After months of construction, more than 700 residents of the Lago Mar subdivision finally were able to enjoy the much-awaited 12-acre Crystal Lagoon at its grand opening on Saturday.
The azure lagoon developed by Land Tejas is the largest of its kind in Texas by surface area and volume, and it anchors a 100-acre mixed-use entertainment destination that’s still under development for public use set to open in 2021, said Uri Man, executive vice president of Land Tejas.
“Today’s event is a great milestone for our organization and this community,” Man said. “The lagoon provides our residents to beach life without having to literally go to the beach. It improves the quality of life of everyone who lives here, and we’re excited to show off this beautiful amenity.”
The lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria or 14 National Football League football fields; is equivalent to 1,350 home swimming pools; and holds 24 million gallons of crystal-clear water, according to Tim Johnson, director of marketing and communications for Land Tejas.
Saturday’s preview featured water shows, sky divers and tours of the amenities designated for residents of the community, Man said.
Currently, there are 1,000 homes built in the subdivision, off Interstate 45 South at Holland Road near Tanger Outlets and at Lago Mar Boulevard, with a potential to build 4,500 total at its completion, Man continued.
“We’ve been working very hard and spared no expense on creating this amenity which is approaching 40 million dollars” Man said. “This is by far our best development to date, and we couldn’t be prouder to show it off.”
The lagoon is family- and eco-friendly and utilizes a patented technology by Chile-based Crystal Lagoons that uses very little electricity and chemicals and keeps the water clean with a combination of a pulse disinfection system and sound waves, Man said.
“It’s literally an ultrasonic filtration unit cleaning the lagoon, so it’s like swimming in a bottle of Evian; you don’t feel any chemicals at all,” Man said. “I’m most proud of that fact because it’s a game changer. It’s definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Future phases of development around the lagoon include a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches, a large cabana pool featuring a heated pool with water features, floating obstacle courses and multiple floating docks that can accommodate kayaks, paddle boards and small sailboats, Johnson said.
“We’re taking a lot of precautions as it relates to COVID-19 measures as well,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of space here, so our residents will feel safe and can enjoy the lagoon without incident.”
