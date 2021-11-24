• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed through Friday.
• The Federal Courthouse is closed today.
City offices
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Clear Lake Shores, Friendswood, La Marque, Texas City, and Tiki Island will be closed through Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of League City.
Schools
• Students who attend Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Santa Fe, and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; O’Connell College Preparatory Academy; Satori; Abundant Life Christian School; and True Cross Catholic School will not have any classes through Friday.
• Galveston College will be closed through Sunday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed through Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, College of the Mainland, and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library will be closed through Sunday.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed through Saturday.
• Rosenberg Library, Mae S. Bruce Library, and Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed through Friday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed through Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Dickinson and La Marque public libraries.
Mail
• The post office is closed today, and no mail except U.S. Express items will be delivered.
Other closings
• Most banks are closed today.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed through Saturday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed through Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed through Friday and will reopen Saturday.
• The Daily News offices are closed today and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
