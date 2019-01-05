GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a kayaker who went missing Wednesday near San Luis Pass, officials said.
Charles Ferguson, 49, remained missing Saturday afternoon after his wife had reported he failed to contact her Wednesday, officials said.
The coast guard had searched for 41 hours over a 2,638-square-mile area, officials said.
“Over a certain amount of time, if there’s no new evidence, then we have call off the search,” spokesman Edward Wargo said. “We have a few other cases we needed to divert efforts to.”
Ferguson was last seen wearing a white shirt in a green kayak, officials said. Members of Galveston Beach Patrol, who were aiding with the search, found Ferguson’s locked truck without the kayak, officials said
Anyone with information should call 281-464-4853, officials said.
