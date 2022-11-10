GALVESTON
Tennis courts at Lasker Park, 43rd and Avenue Q, will be closed for about three weeks for some resurfacing as part of a citywide initiative, city officials said Thursday.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
When it reopens, it will be meet pickleball court standards.
The resurfacing is funded by Better Parks for Galveston and the Industrial Development Corp.
“The tennis courts at Lasker Park near 43rd Street and Avenue Q will be closed for the next three weeks while crews resurface the courts,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Tennis courts at Menard Park and Lindale Park will remain open to the public.
Resurfacing work will commence at the Menard Park tennis courts as soon as the resurfacing at Lasker Park is complete, the city said.
“The goal for this project is to improve our parks facilities, while minimizing the impact on residents who regularly use the courts,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
As part of the work, the courts also will be updated to meet the U.S. Tennis Association’s pickleball court standards, including realigning the courts and allowing for
adjustable netting.
Pickleball, increasingly popular across the county, was invented on a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington in 1965, according to the official USA Pickleball website.
“A pickleball court is the same size as a doubles badminton court and measures 20-by-44 feet,” the USA Pickleball website said.
The sport is similar to tennis in many ways because it involves hitting a ball over the net with hard surfaced paddles.
“At the end of the project, all city of Galveston courts will be playable for tennis and pickleball,” Barnett said.
