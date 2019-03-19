GALVESTON
Multiple agencies from around Galveston County will participate in an active shooter drill at Ball High School on Wednesday afternoon.
The drill will involve blocking streets around the high school, Galveston Independent School District officials said on Tuesday. The exercise will include police vehicles and armed officers, officials said.
Wednesday is an early release day for Galveston schools, and most students will not participate in the active shooter drill, officials said. Some students and staff have volunteered to participate in the drill.
The drill will begin at about 1 p.m. at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O.
The drill will involve police officers and emergency responders from the Galveston Independent School District Police, the city of Galveston, the University of Texas Medical Branch, the Galveston Fire Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
— John Wayne Ferguson
