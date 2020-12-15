TEXAS CITY
The Gulf Coast Water Authority last week dedicated a new $19 million industrial pump station in honor of Joseph A. Willhelm, its first general manager.
The pump station provides water to major refining and petrochemical industries in Texas City, the authority said. It expands pumping capacity by almost 25 percent, which ensures long-term reliability and the capacity to accommodate industrial growth. It replaces the original pump station built in 1949.
Willhelm was the general manager when the Texas Legislature established the Gulf Coast Water Authority in 1965. He also led the acquisition of Industrial Division assets in 1971 and the Thomas Mackey Water Treatment Plant in 1981.
“Today GCWA enjoys perpetual senior water rights from the Brazos River because Mr. Willhelm led the purchase of Brazos River Authority water rights and Canal Division assets in 1988," Brandon Wade, general manager and chief executive officer of the Gulf Coast Water Authority, said at the Dec. 9 dedication ceremony.
"This allowed GCWA to further expand its services to customers in all three counties and to acquire a second office in Alvin, now home to our Canal Division," he said.
In his remarks, Willhelm, who retired in 1995, spoke of the dedication of Gulf Coast Water Authority employees to ensure reliable water delivery to their customers and of how much he enjoyed his years at the water authority.
The authority maintains an extensive system of canals, pump stations, pipelines, reservoirs and a water treatment plant to deliver up to 200 million gallons of water a day from the Brazos River Basin to its customers.
(0) comments
