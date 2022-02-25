Public input sought on oyster reef closures Feb 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on a proposed regulation change to prohibit the harvest of oysters in Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay and Ayres Bay.By closing the Mesquite Bay complex to oyster harvest, ecologically sensitive and unique oyster habitats would be protected, officials said.Galveston County residents are invited to attend the public hearing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston.A webinar related to the proposal will be presented from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The webinar also will be posted on the department's YouTube channel and the Coastal Fisheries Facebook page.Official public comments can be provided on the department's public comment page until 5 p.m. March 24.For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov. — Angela Wilson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Webinar Habitat Oyster Internet Law Nets Telecommunications Wildlife Department Texas Parks Mesquite Bay Official × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonPort of Galveston calls special meeting to discuss Landry's lease of Pier 21Teen charged with felony in La Marque bomb threat; four hoaxes probedLights out: Park board extinguishes Independence Day fireworksMan appeals conviction in 2013 Galveston murderAirstream rally adds to sights at Galveston Mardi GrasSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsI-45 exit to highway 146 to close next weekFirst weekend of Galveston's Mardi Gras in full swingMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identified CollectionsFirst Weekend of 2022 Mardi Gras! Galveston Festivities CommentedMiddleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (48) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42) Missing info stops hundreds of mail-in ballots from being counted in Galveston County (40) Canada has had its own version of Tiananmen Square (38) COVID 'hypers' will face a comeuppance (31)
