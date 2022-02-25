The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public input on a proposed regulation change to prohibit the harvest of oysters in Carlos Bay, Mesquite Bay and Ayres Bay.

By closing the Mesquite Bay complex to oyster harvest, ecologically sensitive and unique oyster habitats would be protected, officials said.

Galveston County residents are invited to attend the public hearing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston.

A webinar related to the proposal will be presented from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The webinar also will be posted on the department's YouTube channel and the Coastal Fisheries Facebook page.

Official public comments can be provided on the department's public comment page until 5 p.m. March 24.

For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov.

 — Angela Wilson

