GALVESTON
The Galveston Fire Department put out a blaze in a dense East End neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The call came just before 6 a.m. about a house at 18th Street and Winnie on fire, Chief Charles Olsen said.
No one was injured in the fire, he said.
There was some damage to surrounded fences, Olsen said.
Olsen estimated damage to the house to be about $75,000.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.