The city is polling residents for ideas about how to use nearly $4.3 million it received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Residents can select projects or areas of focus they would like funded and rank them in the order of importance to the community.
“This survey really puts the money in the power of the residents,” Joshua Pritchett, public information officer for the city, said.
Subjects in the survey include investment in water and sewer systems, broadband infrastructure, support of public health in response to COVID-19, support of economic recovery and support of lost revenues to provide governmental services. Residents also have the option to suggest other ideas of their own ideas.
City leaders expect to have to cut budgeted expenses for the next fiscal year by about $1.8 million because of a successful roll-back election that forced the city to reduce its property tax rate to 47 cents from 55 cents on every $100 of taxable value.
The city already has had to refund about $800,000 in revenue collected for this fiscal year and leaders worry about service reductions, although some taxpayers have vowed to return the money to the city.
“There are many aspects that aren’t necessarily seen by the public, like software upgrades,” Pritchett said. “Those things that are not really seen by the public are things that would also be extremely important for the city of La Marque.”
The most voted-for subjects in the survey so far include infrastructure and public safety, officials said. Residents also have shown significant interest in water line repairs.
“Some of the concerns that the city is interested in repairing are sidewalk repairs and waterline repairs,” Pritchett said. “We are also particularly interested in providing for some of those unseen concerns like I mentioned before.”
The survey and input of La Marque residents will be considered in the decision-making on how to best use the funds to meet the community's needs, officials said.
“We do not have to get improvements approved by the federal government in charge of the act, but it’s really important for us to report where every single dollar is spent in this whole process, to make sure we aren’t spending it frivolously,” Pritchett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.