GALVESTON
Lily Buergler, 9, didn’t seem too worried about the shot she was about to get. Her older sister, who’s 12, had gotten one months ago, so had her parents.
If anything, Lily was excited that she would hold a unique title among her friends at Trinity Episcopal School.
“They’re probably going to be, like, already?” Lily said, just minutes after getting her shot.
Lily and her brother Grant were among the first people ages 5 through 11 years to receive a dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Both got their shots at the Teen Health Center clinic at Austin Middle School in Galveston.
“I just want my kids to get vaccinated,” mother Francie Buergler said. “It gives us some relief and security. It will make things a little more relaxed.”
Buergler had waited weeks for the chance to schedule shots for her children. The go-ahead came Tuesday when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved low-dose versions of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for young children.
About 54,000 Galveston County children are younger than age 12 and were ineligible to receive vaccines before the approval. Most now can be inoculated, although studies are still being conducted on the vaccines for children younger than age 5.
Although some providers, including the Teen Health Center, were able to begin vaccinations Wednesday, others needed more time.
The University of Texas Medical Branch, the largest health care provider in the county, said it would begin administering vaccines to younger children today.
Major pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walgreens, have opened up their vaccination appointment systems to younger children and plan to begin administering the shots this weekend, according to the companies.
There are no worries about a shortage of the vaccine, officials said.
Parents working to schedule appointments Wednesday were excited about what vaccinations would allow.
For Alma Sliger, a vaccination for her daughter means greater comfort to allow her to go back to school in person. Sliger pulled her daughter Frieda out of in-person Clear Creek Independent School District classes and the school swim team when there was a spike in cases at the beginning of the school year, she said.
“We are very concerned about her mental development,” Sliger said. “For us, it means that she would return to class in person, but still with a mask.
“It wouldn’t necessarily mean we’re free, but it would change because right now we’re keeping her from all that.”
For others, the vaccine is a chance to break the routine of a pandemic now in its 21st month.
La Marque resident Laurie Giusti said the shot means her family, who once traveled out of state two or three times a year, could finally go on a trip together again. Her son Jonathan is scheduled to receive a shot Thursday.
“We want to visit family in California,” Giusti said. “We want to go all over this country. We’ve haven’t been strict quarantining, but we haven’t gone as many places as we’d like to go.”
Beyond feeling more comfortable on an airplane, Giusti said she believes there’s societal benefit in vaccinating younger people, who aren’t as susceptible to severe cases of COVID but can infect people who are.
“We are trying to do our best to keep everyone around us safe,” Giusti said. “It’s not just about our child’s health. We want to make sure that we’re keeping those that are around us safe.
“We have very dear friends and family members who have immunosuppression issues. We’re trying to do our part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.