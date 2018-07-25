GALVESTON
A home health aide was arrested Tuesday and accused of stealing credit cards from an elderly client, police said.
Tamiok Gammage, 49, of Pasadena, was charged with two felony counts of credit card abuse, according to police records.
A case worker from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services called the Galveston Police Department June 30 about suspicious activities that appeared in the bank records of a wheelchair-bound woman, according to a police complaint.
The older woman accused her health aide of making ATM withdrawals without her consent, according to the complaint.
The bank records showed about $4,200 had been withdrawn from the older woman's bank account, according to the complaint. Another $888.32 had been spent at Wal-Mart on a satellite radio and at a Galveston restaurant, according to the complaint.
Gammage was held on $50,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.